Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

