Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in January

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens (CIZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.