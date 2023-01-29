Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

