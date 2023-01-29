China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $4.27 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRGGF. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Further Reading

