Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

Chenavari Toro Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.52. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

