Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Trading Up 0.3 %

CHEK stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 23,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.86. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

