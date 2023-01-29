Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

CHTR opened at $394.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.37. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.30.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Charter Communications by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.