Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %
CHTR opened at $394.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.37. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.30.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
