Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $621.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.37.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.