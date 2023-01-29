Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charter Communications Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $621.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.