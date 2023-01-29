Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ CHTR traded down $15.98 on Friday, reaching $394.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.24.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.