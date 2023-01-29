Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $15.98 on Friday, reaching $394.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,662,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $621.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.24.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

