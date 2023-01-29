Chain (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $255.20 million and $10.93 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

