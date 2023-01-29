Chain Market Cap Tops $250.89 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $250.89 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

