C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

C&F Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.26.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $35,503.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock valued at $303,349. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

