Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $72.72 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

