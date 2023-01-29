Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Central Puerto Stock Down 4.8 %

CEPU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 147,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,454. The company has a market cap of $958.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Central Puerto has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.93.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.