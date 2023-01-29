Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market cap of C$52.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.85. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$17.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.