Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Up 31.0% in January

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cellectis Stock Down 1.3 %

Cellectis stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 97,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.95. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 470.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

