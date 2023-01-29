CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 245,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CEA Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

CEA Industries stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $7.50.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 35.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

