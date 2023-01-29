Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 37.6% in January

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Castor Maritime by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 237,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 18.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Castor Maritime by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ CTRM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 453,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,874. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

