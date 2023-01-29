CashBackPro Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.44 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003131 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $76.44 million and approximately $471.25 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00217154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002746 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.73561719 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $446.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

