Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cartier Silver Trading Down 14.5 %
CRTIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 5,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
