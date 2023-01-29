Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cartier Silver Trading Down 14.5 %

CRTIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 5,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

