Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

