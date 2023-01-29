Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 32.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 480,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. 6,851,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,895. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

