Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,783. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01.

