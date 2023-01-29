Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. 1,246,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,493. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.