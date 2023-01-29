Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,037 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PEP stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,042. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

