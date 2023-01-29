Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

