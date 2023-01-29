Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $58.60. 6,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,872. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41.

