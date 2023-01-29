Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $306,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

Illumina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $214.03. 1,137,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

