Carson Advisory Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 323.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in PG&E by 85.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,739,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,614. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PCG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

