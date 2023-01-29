Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. 4,273,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,139. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

