Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €156.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €156.00 ($169.57) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($181.52) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR:AFX opened at €132.70 ($144.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.32. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €101.75 ($110.60) and a 1 year high of €188.50 ($204.89). The business has a fifty day moving average of €125.99 and a 200-day moving average of €125.04.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

