CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CCLDO stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

