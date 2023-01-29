Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.26 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.26 billion and $327.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.89 or 0.06846662 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00089191 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028861 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057196 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010732 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026285 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,585,646,881 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.