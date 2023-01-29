CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $360.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.36. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.