CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 45,717 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

