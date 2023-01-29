CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

