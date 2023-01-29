CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $90.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.