CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,721 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $755,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.