CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 78,671 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $296.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

