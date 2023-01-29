CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 574 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,891,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,469,000 after purchasing an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $573.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $559.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

