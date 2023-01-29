CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,943 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

