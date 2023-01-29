CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 16,171 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after buying an additional 761,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Shares of BABA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

