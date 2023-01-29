CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

