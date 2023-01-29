Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance
TSE:PBY.UN opened at C$14.20 on Friday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.53.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.