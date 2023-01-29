Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance

TSE:PBY.UN opened at C$14.20 on Friday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.90 and a 12 month high of C$15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.53.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

