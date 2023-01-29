Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$4.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.