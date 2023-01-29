Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Humana accounts for about 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUM opened at $481.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.91 and a 52-week high of $571.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
