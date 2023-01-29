Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 114,684 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 3.5% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after purchasing an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

OKE stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

