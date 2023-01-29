Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 152,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Juniper Networks makes up approximately 2.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,186 shares of company stock worth $945,775 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

