Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.44 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000. Valero Energy comprises 3.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

