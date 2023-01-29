Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 27,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,617. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
