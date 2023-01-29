Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 27,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,617. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

