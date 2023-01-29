C2X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $42.37 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. C2X has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $204.12 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, C2X has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

C2X Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

